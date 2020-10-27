1/1
Mary Smith
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary W. Smith, 88, of Farmington, passed peacefully Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at her home. She married for 66 years to the late Alvin E. Smith who passed in 2018. Mary was born in Paris, VA on May 26, 1932 the daughter of the late Herman and Mildred (Hinson) Willis. In 1987, Mary and her husband retired and relocated to Englewood, FL where they remained for 30 years. While there, she was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church and volunteered for Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. She was eventually hired by them. Mary leaves her sons, Alvin Earl Smith Jr. of North Carolina, Michael Alan Smith and his partner Beth Douyard of Bristol; daughter Linda Menard and her husband Daniel of East Hartford; brother Jimmy Willis and sisters Ann Jackson and Sara Callahan all of VA; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, October 30, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Englewood Helping Hand Building Fund, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood FL 34224 (www.englewoodhelpinghand.org). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, you are encouraged to visit Mary's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
06:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved