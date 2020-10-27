Mary W. Smith, 88, of Farmington, passed peacefully Saturday morning, October 24, 2020 at her home. She married for 66 years to the late Alvin E. Smith who passed in 2018. Mary was born in Paris, VA on May 26, 1932 the daughter of the late Herman and Mildred (Hinson) Willis. In 1987, Mary and her husband retired and relocated to Englewood, FL where they remained for 30 years. While there, she was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church and volunteered for Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. She was eventually hired by them. Mary leaves her sons, Alvin Earl Smith Jr. of North Carolina, Michael Alan Smith and his partner Beth Douyard of Bristol; daughter Linda Menard and her husband Daniel of East Hartford; brother Jimmy Willis and sisters Ann Jackson and Sara Callahan all of VA; 8 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, October 30, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/ Forestville between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. followed by a funeral home service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Englewood Helping Hand Building Fund, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood FL 34224 (www.englewoodhelpinghand.org
