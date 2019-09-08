Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sollack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sollack


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sollack Obituary
Mary Anna (Willicka) Sollack, 91, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of the late Joseph Sollack, who was the former Chief of the Southington Police Dept. Born April 5, 1928 in Waterbury, she was the daughter of the late Blazey and Maria (Mancik) Willicka. Mary Anna was employed by the former Allied Control Co. for 14 years before retiring. She was a lifelong and active parishioner of St. Thomas Church and volunteered at the UCONN Health Center gift shop. She loved to sew, knit and spend time in her garden. She is survived by her son, Mark Sollack and wife Marilyn of Southington, formerly of Birmingham, AL and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a sister, Lillian Piteo and a brother, Joseph Willicka. The funeral will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30 am from DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church for Mass at 10 am. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Visit www.dellavecchiafh.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now