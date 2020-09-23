1/1
Mary T. Dodson
1935 - 2020
Mary T. Dodson, 85, of Old Saybrook, wife of Ernest J. Dodson passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home after a brief illness. She was born April 19, 1935 in Tarrytown, NY. She was the daughter of the late James and Ella Murray. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Michael) Olsen and Patricia (John) Higgins. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Anne. She also is survived by her brother, Joseph (Genevieve) Murray of Freehold, NY. and her grandchildren, Melissa, Patrick, Nicole, Matthew, Amanda and great-grandson, Mason. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint John Church, 161 Main Street in Old Saybrook. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery Old Saybrook. To share a memory of Mary or send a condolence to her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint John Church
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
