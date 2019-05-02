Mary Theresa (Vandrilla) Dougherty, 96, of Berlin, widow of James Dougherty Sr., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Jefferson House in Newington.Born in Berlin, Mary was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Carmella (Santacroce) Vandrilla. She was a lifelong Berlin resident and was formerly employed at Showcase Gifts and Town and Country Furniture before retiring. Mary was a member of St. Paul's Church and was a volunteer at Peck Library. She was a former member of the Berlin Garden Club and was a former Girl Scout leader. Mary loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were the light of her life. Mary was well known for her commitment to crafting rosary beads with the St. Paul's Rosary makers. Surviving are two daughters, Lynn Blomberg and her husband Bill of Berlin, Beth Tormay and her husband Jack of Canton; a daughter-in-law, Elly Dougherty of Berlin; five grandchildren, Andre Blomberg (Meghan), Justin Blomberg (Shelli), Kelly Dougherty, Kevin Dougherty, and Kimberly Tormay; and four great-grandchildren, Evan, Maya, Kayla and Owen Blomberg. She was predeceased by a son, James Charles "Jimmy" Dougherty Jr. and by ten brothers and sisters. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Worthington Manor and Jefferson House.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Paul's Church. Burial will be in Maple Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Saturday morning from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porters, 111 Chamberlain Hwy. Kensington. Please share a memory of Mary with the family in the on line guest book @ www.ericksonhansenberlin.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 2, 2019