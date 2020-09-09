1/1
Mary T. Miga
1929 - 2020
Mary Terese (Murphy) Miga, 90, of Wethersfield, beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Miga, died peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. Born in Hartford on September 9th 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ann (Heaphy) Murphy. Mary grew up on Madison Avenue and attended Our Lady of Sorrows Grammar School. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1947. While working at Hartford Electric Light Company, she met her future husband, Joseph Miga, and they were married on October 22, 1949 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. They lived for several years in Bloomfield, where they started their family. Mary was very active in the Bloomfield Garden Club, Square Dance Club, and taught CCD at Christ the King Church. They moved to Wethersfield in 1966, where they raised four children, and where Mary continued to Square Dance and teach CCD at Corpus Christi Church. She also worked for many years at Equifax and The Hartford Insurance as an executive secretary, where she retired in 1989. She loved watching her Lady Huskies, playing Train Dominoes, and ice cream. Mary was proud to be a friend of Bill W. In her retirement, she enjoyed quilting, reading, outings with the Red Hat Rebels, and traveling to Ireland, Sanibel FL, Cape Cod MA, Greensboro, NC, Charleston, SC and North Woodstock, NH. She leaves to mourn her passing three daughters and one son, Elizabeth Morrissey of Glastonbury, Eileen Carpinella and her husband, Charles of Hamden, Geralyn Sheffey and her husband Michael of Greensboro, NC, and Joseph Miga of Rocky Hill, CT; six grandchildren, Ryan Morrissey of Boston MA, Erin Morrissey Mandzik and husband Michael of West Caldwell, NJ; Dr. Colleen Carpinella and husband Jeffrey Braylovsky of Oceanside, CA; Matthew Carpinella and wife Elizabeth of Stamford, CT; Michael Sheffey and fiancé Abigail Shurtleff of Durham, NC; and Eric Sheffey and wife Kristen of Denver, CO. She is also survived by her precious great-grandson, Michael Richard Mandzik, IV. She was predeceased by a son-in-law Richard Morrissey. A graveside service will be held graveside for family and friends on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at noon. Burial will be at Village Cemetery, Marsh Street, Wethersfield. Rest in peace mom, our "Nia" and "Grandma". Love you bunches! Due to Covid-19 please wear a mask and remember to social distance. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, please visit FarleySullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Village Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 8, 2020
May God continue to comfort you all, I pray that you will have the strength, faith and understanding to get through this loss. May she forever live on in your heart.

Evelyn Guzman
Friend
September 8, 2020
Robin Gentile
September 8, 2020
Donna Lukas
September 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Denise Wards-Baker
Friend
