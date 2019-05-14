Hartford Courant Obituaries
Mary T. Ramella Obituary
Mary T. Ramella, 90, of Granby, beloved wife for 52 years of the late Francis Norman Ramella, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at her home. Born in Slatersville, RI on April 16, 1929, daughter of the late Hugh and Mary (Sweeney) McGuill, she was raised in Slatersville, RI and was a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Providence, RI. Mary married Francis Ramella in August of 1951 and the young couple moved to Granby in 1959 where they built a home and raised their three children. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed golfing in leagues at Copper Hill Golf Course in East Granby and bowling in leagues at Simsbury Lanes. She was a parishioner of St. Therese Church in Granby for over 60 years and had served on the Ladies Guild. Most of all, Mary will be remembered as a doting wife, mother, and grandmother who cared deeply for her family. She leaves three children, Colleen VanGasbeck and her husband David of Berlin, MD, Kelly R. Ramella of Granby, and Rebecca Ramella of Weatogue; six grandchildren, Ellen Bishop and her husband Steven of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Matthew VanGasbeck and his wife Emily of Berlin, MD, Stephanie VanGasbeck of Berlin, MD, Jordan Asselin of Collinsville, and Connor and Gabrielle Asselin both of Weatogue; four great-grandchildren, Julianna and Elizabeth Bishop, and Willa and Mia VanGasbeck; two brothers, Hugh McGuill and his wife Mary Lou of Blairsville, GA, and Francis McGuill of West Boylston, MA; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Edward McGuill; and a sister, Patricia Ryan. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 8-9:30 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at St. Therese Church, Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019
