Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA 30141
(770) 445-7133
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Funeral Home
4373 Atlanta Highway
Hiram, GA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
reekside Pines Senior Living
Dallas, GA
Mary Teresa "Terri" Gagnon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Teresa "Terri" Gagnon Obituary
Mary Teresa "Terri" (Sullivan) Gagnon, 85, of Dallas, Georgia died peacefully on February 11, 2019, with loved ones at her side.Terri was born February 18, 1933, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Patrick and Nora (Gallivan) Sullivan. She grew up on Barbour Street and witnessed the tragic Barnum and Bailey circus fire of 1944. She married Richard F. (Dick) Gagnon in 1963 and moved to Vernon, where they raised their sons, David and Jamie. Terri loved children and worked for 15 years at Vernon's Lake Street School. Terri and Dick moved to North Fort Myers, Florida, in 1995 to enjoy their retirement. Terri quickly became an avid golfer and relished her time on the course. But she loved nothing more than being a grandmother to Addison and Anna Kate. Terri, a most enthusiastic reader, was seldom seen without a book in her hands, and when her loved ones shopped for books to give her they were challenged to find one she hadn't read yet. She also loved to travel, and she could not leave a destination without buying herself a pair of earrings as a memento of the trip. She especially loved visiting U.S. Civil War historic sites, as it was one of her favorite subjects. Some of her other beloved things were crossword puzzles, Charleston Chew candy bars, and a good down-South catfish dinner.Terri is survived by her husband, Richard; son David and daughter-in-law Leigh Anne, and granddaughters Addison and Anna of Powder Springs, Georgia; son Jamie and daughter-in-law Monica of Austell, Georgia; brother John J. Sullivan, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Sullivan Markowski, and niece Clare Sullivan Donohue. The family will be welcoming visitors at Clark Funeral Home at 4373 Atlanta Highway, Hiram, Georgia from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 15. A separate service will be held at Creekside Pines Senior Living in Dallas, Georgia on Saturday, February 16 at 1 p.m.Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 15, 2019
