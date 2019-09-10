Home

Mary Teresa Maltempo Obituary
Mary Teresa (Topping) Maltempo, age 93 years old, of Manchester, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Manchester the daughter of the late Francis and Ellen (Humphrey) Topping. Mary was predeceased by her loving husband, Samuel Maltempo, Sr. She was a loving mother to her children, Robert Maltempo of Moultonboro, New Hampshire, Marcia Crowley of East Hartford, Gordon Maltempo and his wife Grace of Naples, Florida, and Samuel Maltempo,Jr. of Manchester. In addition to her children, she leaves 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren There are no calling hours. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 10, 2019
