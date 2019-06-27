Mary (Smith) Trono, 71, wife of Thomas Trono, MD, of Glastonbury, CT, passed away on June 23, 2019 with her husband of 49 years and good friends were at her side. Born in Albany, NY, Mary was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Delaney) Smith. She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names with the Class of 1966 and attended the College of New Rochelle. Mary was a world-class woman, wife and partner; a wonderful interior decorator, an expert seamstress and a fabulous cook. For several years she owned and operated, with her partner Linda Erickson, the Something Special Catering business, the spirit of which will live on in her heirloom recipes and many a cherished memory of her build your own sundae parties. Mary was also a world traveler, fond of cruises and far-reaching sightseeing trips, but she most loved spending winters in Aruba and summers at the Trono home in North Truro, Cape Cod, MA. A voracious reader, an avid bridge player, a witty conversationalist and a self-declared cat-lover, her daily interests were diverse. More than anything else, Mary was a welcoming soul to everyone she met, willing to go above and beyond for those she loved. She will be missed. Besides her husband Tom, she leaves her sister Barbara Reilly and her husband John J. of Manchester, VT, many beloved nieces and nephews, and many cherished great nieces and nephews. Mary was also predeceased by her brother Paul Smith. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Mary's life will be held, Saturday June 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Church of Saint Dunstan, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Friends may call on the family from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Mary Smith Trono to the Academy of the Holy Names, Capital Campaign, 1075 New Scotland Road, Albany, NY 12208. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences or for further information, please visit www.farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary