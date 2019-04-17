Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
For more information about
Mary Pillsbury
Mary Pillsbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary W. D. Pillsbury

Mary W. D. Pillsbury Obituary
Mary W. D. Pillsbury, 97, born June 25, 1921 in Rockland Maine died peacefully Saturday, April 13, 2019 surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her husband, Lewis (Mike), father Walter Dodge, mother Helen Crockett Dodge, step-mother Pearl, and brother Albert G. Dodge. She will be lovinglyremembered by her daughter Jane D. Pillsbury-Coyne of Poland, ME, daughter Marcia F. Griffin of Hebron, CT, son Lewis Jr. of Rocky Hill, CT and many friends. Mary graduated from Gorham State Normal School of Gorham Maine with a teaching degree. She retired with her husband from the Newington School System. Summers were spent in Maine and after retirement winters were spent in Florida, Mary enjoyed many activities including crocheting afghans for her 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, gardening and entertaining friends and family. A Celebration of Life will held in the Chapel at the Church of Christ Congregation, 1075 Main Street, Newington CT at 10AM, Friday April 18th. Interment will follow at the Newington Center Cemetery. For online guestbook please visit www. brooklawnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2019
