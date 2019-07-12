Mary (Galvin) Wall, 96, wife of the late Thomas Wall, of Manchester, passed away July 10, 2019 in St. Francis Hospital. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Patrick and Delia (O'Toole) Galvin and was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. Mary always put others first, staying at home to raise her children and babysit for their grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and traveling with family to Europe, Florida and Ireland. Mary also was a crafter, doing crochet and hooking rugs and liked basketball, especially the Celtics and the UConn Women. She leaves her son and two daughters, Brian Wall and his wife Debbie of East Hartford, Barbara Prout and her husband Kevin of Manchester and Sue Choquette and her husband Mike of East Hartford, her grandchildren, Kim and Mark Manuel, Kelley and Bryon Kamay, Brendan and Rebecca Prout, Siobhan Prout, Dave Choquette and his fiancée Erin Stevens and Craig Choquette, as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her brother-in-law Bill Nolan of FL. and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son William Wall and her brothers and sisters, Philip, John and Joe Galvin, Kay Lindquist and Eileen Nolan. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating her life will be held Saturday July 13, 2019 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Street, East Hartford. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, 162 Roberts Street, East Hartford. Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:30 am at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Naubuc Avenue, Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 12, 2019