Mary Whitaker
Mary O. Whitaker, 83, of The Villages, FL and formerly of Manchester, beloved wife of the late David L. Whitaker, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Born in South Boston, MA, daughter of the late Dr. John J. and Emma (McCarthy) O'Connell, she was raised in Newton, MA and received her BA from UMass, Amherst. She was a loving wife who doted on her husband and gave her children an idyllic life where they felt secure and loved, were expected to do their best, yet were ignored just enough to learn to struggle and to get into trouble from time to time. As her children grew she took on other challenges including her own small business preparing tax returns and was employed by the Town of Manchester until her retirement. Over the last seven years, she and her companion Stanley Cohen shared many happy memories in Connecticut and Florida. She enjoyed shopping, playing Mahjong, watching UConn women's basketball, following the stock market, and attending all types of family get-togethers. Mary always found time to talk with her family and friends and enjoyed conversations with her grandchildren about their areas of interest. She loved all things Christmas and her annual Christmas Eve party was a particularly beloved event. Birthday shopping with her grandchildren also became a treasured tradition and a time to get tidbits about their life that she would promise not to share with their parents. She is survived by her four children David L. Whitaker, Jr., and his wife Jean, Diane L. Whitaker-Worth and her husband John, Douglas L. Whitaker and his wife Michelle, Dwight Whitaker and his wife Tracy; twelve grandchildren, Katie, Jack, Sam, Gus, Holden, Audrey, Wren, Ruby, Modeste, Dustin, Miranda and Daisy; two great grandchildren, Jane and Gus; her brothers Paul and William O'Connell; sister Virginia Galvin; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband David and her brother John (Jack) O'Connell III. The family would like to give a very special thanks to her incredibly devoted and caring physician team of Dr. Dan Gerardi, Dr. Allan Mayer and Dr. Jim Vredenburgh who gave her four and half more years of precious memories and to the nurses and caregivers of Hospice and Masonicare for making her final days comfortable and allowing her to visit with friends and family. Due to restrictions immediate family only will gather in person from 1:30- 2 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 followed by a family Memorial Service at 2 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. All are welcome to attend the service virtually online using the following link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/72396474 Contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
