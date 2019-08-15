Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home, Inc.
48 Broad Street
Plainville, CT 06062
Maryann Boodley


1941 - 2019
Maryann Boodley Obituary
Maryann Rose (Gallagher) Boodley, 78, of Plainville, passed away Sunday August 11, 2019 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles Boodley. Maryann was born May 12, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York a daughter of the late Andrew and Eleanor Gallagher and was a longtime Plainville resident. Maryann had worked as a bookkeeper for many years prior to her retirement. Maryann leaves her sons, Charles Boodley of Plainville and Andrew Boodley and his wife Tracy of Plainville, her grandchildren, Nickolas, Sabrina, Michael and Mandy Boodley all of Plainville, many brothers and sisters and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Cindey (Boodley) White and her brother, Michael Gallagher. Family and friends may gather at the Bailey Funeral Home 48 Broad Street in Plainville on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services in celebration of Maryann's life with burial in Plainville West Cemetery will be held privately. For additional information or to leave words of sympathy please visit www.bailey-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 15, 2019
