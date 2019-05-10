UPDATED: MaryAnn Luscinskas, 62, passed away peacefully at St Mary's Home in West Hartford on May 7, 2019. She struggled with health issues for many years and is now at rest in God's hands, welcomed into heaven by Mom and Dad. She grew up in Windsor Locks, the youngest of four children of the late Mary and Frank Luscinskas and eventually moved to West Hartford. She received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Central Conn State University and prior to her health issues, she had a career in nursing at Hartford Hospital and the VNA. MaryAnn loved spending time at the Rhode Island beaches and she loved all dogs, in particular her golden retrievers Maggie and Abby. And in her better days, she loved to host barbeque parties in the backyard where everyone went home with leftovers. She is survived by her family – brother Tom, sister Sarah, brother Bill, sister in law Belinda and nieces Julia and Clare.The family would like to thank Drs. Heather and Michael Einstein, the staff at High 12 Hartford Hospital and St. Mary's Home for making her comfortable in her last days, as well as her housemates at Tracy Manor this past year.Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Saint Patrick - St. Anthony Church, 285 Church St., Hartford. Burial will follow in the family plot at Saint Catherine's Cemetery, in the Broad Brook section of East Windsor. In lieu of flowers, consider sponsoring Bill or Julia Luscinskas' 160 mile "Pan Mass Challenge" bike ride in August to raise funds for cancer research and treatments (https://donate.pmc.org/). Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving the family. To share a memory with MaryAnn's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019