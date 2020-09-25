MaryAnn Luzzi

Luzzi, MaryAnn (Roman) "Mimi" 85 of South Lyme, CT left this world unexpectedly on September 20, 2020. MaryAnn was born Hartford, CT, daughter of Karoline Shook and John Roman. She resided in Glastonbury most of her life until retiring from CBT and moving to Point O Woods Beach. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph A. Luzzi with whom she raised four children. She was also predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. She leaves behind her children Denise and her husband Michael Morgan of Wethersfield, Donna and her husband Mark Fierravanti of Vernon, Todd and his wife Marge Luzzi of Glastonbury and Thad Luzzi and fiancé Kendra of West Hartford. MaryAnn also leaves 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters Adele Bryant of East Hartford and Lorraine Grodovich of Wethersfield and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She loved her life at Point O Woods Beach where she made lifelong friends including her neighbor Wendy Woods who predeceased her five days prior. MaryAnn loved her family more than anything as they did her. She would often say "WE ARE SO BLESSED". Her grandkids sure kept her young with all the jokes, pranks and surprise vodkas. She was such a good sport and was always ready for a party, meal, or tag sale. She knew the secret to life was laughter and she lived it. She was a woman of strong faith and will be missed by all. MaryAnn left a lasting impression on everyone she met, to know her was to love her. Services will be private, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude. 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at: www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com