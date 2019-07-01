MaryAnn Simpson, of Ashford, CT passed away on Friday, June 21, peacefully at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Merrill Simpson, to whom she was married 58 years in May. She was a loving, caring wife, grandmother, and aunt, and loved animals big and small. She worked for the town of Ashford as a tax collector for many years. MaryAnn is survived by her son Merrill Paul Jr and his two children, daughter Virginia and her two children, son John (Colleen) and his three children, sister in law Barbara Satterlee of Pomfret Center, CT, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She was loved by all. MaryAnn was predeceased by her daughter April, but is survived by her three children. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in MaryAnn's memory to the Ashford Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Ashford, CT 06278, or to the . A funeral service will be held on July 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Living Proof Church, 38 Pompey Hollow Rd., Ashford, CT 06278. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 1, 2019