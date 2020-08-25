MaryAnn T. (Kowalczyk) Markowski, 84, of Tamarac, FL, formerly of Middletown and Cromwell, wife of Raymond Markowski, died Monday August 17, 2020 at Catholic Hospice Inpatient Unit of Holy Cross Hospital, Fort Lauderdale, FL. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Wednesday August 26th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Parkinson's Disease Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 New York, NY 10018. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.