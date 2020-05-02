MaryAnn (Kulik) Thompson, 84, of Bristol died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Baden Powell Thompson II who died on June 22, 1998. Born in Burlington she was the daughter of the late Michael and Stella (Zima) Kulik. She lived in Collinsville, graduated from Canton High School, and moved to New Britain where she spent most of her life raising her family. She was a member of St. Katherine Drexel Parish (St. Jerome Church). She was employed as a secretary by the City of New Britain serving for Mayor Paul J. Manafort and Algert F. Politis. She went on to work at Skinner Valve and Stanley Works. Her final job was with Macy's Department Store which is where she ultimately retired from. In her earlier years she enjoyed bowling and was on numerous teams with friends and family. She volunteered her time with the Police Athletic League (P.A.L.) working on various charity events including running their weekly Bingo nights. MaryAnn enjoyed working in her yard and on her house, cooking (her perogies were the best) and being with her children and grandchildren. Surviving are her son, Jeffrey Thompson and his wife Cheryl of Hebron; a daughter, Susan Spatkowski and her husband James of Bristol; four grandchildren, Meagan (Thompson) Albert and her husband Jason, Christopher Spatkowski, Kevin Spatkowski and his wife Jena (Greene) and Gavin Thompson; three great-grandchildren, Hailey and Leighton Spatkowski and Victoria Albert; two sisters, Marjorie Shaffer of Burlington and Anna Pelkey of Canton; and many nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by her oldest son, Baden (Butch) Powell Thompson III, a brother, Michael M. Kulik and a very dear friend, (predeceased) Donald (Rocky) Chamberland. New Britain Memorial- Sagarino funeral Home is in charge of services and will be private for the family. The family wishes to thank the staff at Sheriden Woods for the care given to MaryAnn and her family during her stay with them. To leave an online condolence www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 2, 2020.