MaryEllen Fox, also affectionately known as Oochie and Momanie, passed away May 15, 2020 from dementia. She was born on June 2, 1950. MaryEllen was the third oldest of 10 children born to the late Thomas A. and Loretta (Fagan) Fox. MaryEllen grew up in Hartford, attended St. Augustine School and was a graduate of South Catholic High School, class of 1968. She worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Wethersfield for 35 years. After her retirement from the DMV, MaryEllen worked for the Wethersfield Board of Education for 8 years. She lived with her devoted life-long friend Kathy Hokenson in a home they shared in Wethersfield. Kathy will miss her dearly, as will all of her family and friends. MaryEllen was all about having a good time. She loved bringing a smile to the face of everyone she met. She was a most caring person, always wanting to see how she could help others. She thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her grandnieces and grandnephews. Besides Kathy, MaryEllen leaves her siblings Tom, Geraldine, Jimmy, Peggy, Maureen, Brian, Marty, Tricia and Lori, along with her uncle Dr. Brendan Fox and aunt Maureen Hallisey. A special thank you to Denise Migliorati who took tremendous care of MaryEllen. Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of MaryEllen's life will take place a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Wethersfield Department of Social Services Food Bank, 505 Silas Deane Highway Wethersfield, CT 06109. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To extend condolences, or for further information, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.