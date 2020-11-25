1/1
Maryjane Gineo
1950 - 2020
Maryjane Gineo, 70, of Old Lyme, CT passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on April 27, 1950, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (Cavallari) Gineo. Maryjane was a hardworking and dedicated employee as a Property Administration Manager for Cogent Management and previously for Shared Technologies in their MIS Support Team. Outside of work, she dedicated her time to giving comfort to others through her knitting skills and would make hats and other items for neonatal babies at the local hospital along with the battered women's shelter. In her free time, she loved going to the beach, listening to music and making all her food from scratch to include her specialty of baking Christmas cookies. And of course, she appreciated her time with her brother Mark, and though they didn't see eye to eye on football with her love for the Steelers and Mark supporting the Patriots, they were always there for each other providing support and care even in the tough times. Maryjane was outgoing, loved to laugh and had a good heart and will be so dearly missed by all who knew her. She leaves her brother and caregiver Mark Gineo. Maryjane was loved by all her cousins especially Betty Staples Bergstrom and Kim Cavallari Kowalski. She will also be missed by her dear friend and former boss Fred Autorino. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Jack Gineo. Memorial services will be held by the family at a later date. Please consider a donation in her name to The Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center Closer to Free Fund, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508 and via email at giving@ynhh.org Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St. Westerly, RI 02891 is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memories & Condolences
November 24, 2020
MJ was such a good hearted person always teaching and we loved her cooking and baking and kindness. Many happy memories of baking apple pies with the ladies. She has the best pie crust recipe! She was so kind to my mom and they were a good pair together! Hope they are having a good pasta dinner in heaven. We’ll miss her dearly. Xxoo Linda and Duck.
Linda Larson
Family
November 24, 2020
This is a picture of Jack Gineo, MaryJane Gineo, Terri-Lynn Smith, and Mark Gineo back when we were carefree. Rest In Peace MaryJane. Love you♥
Terri-Lynn Smith
Friend
