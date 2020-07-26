Maryjane Meyers Kunkel Ducharme, 74, of Granby, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Henri A. Ducharme, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Sharon, CT. Born in Waterbury on February 17, 1946, daughter of the late Richard and Maryjane (Griffith) Richter, she was raised in Thomaston and moved to Granby with her family in 1960. After graduating from Granby Memorial High School with the Class of 1964, Maryjane continued her education at the University of Connecticut and graduated with a BA in Horticulture. Maryjane worked as a landscape architect for many years in the Hartford area and her business, Mahe Farms Landscaping, was well-known throughout the area. Maryjane was passionate about her work and loved sharing her love of plants and design with her family and friends. Many of her customer's homes were regularly featured on the West Hartford Garden Tour and photographed for magazines and publications. Maryjane was also trained in designing and caring for Japanese gardens and had studied horticulture techniques in Japan. In her spare time, she enjoyed making baskets and quilts, taking annual vacations with her family to Chincoteague, VA, and spending time with her family. While her sons were growing up in Granby, Maryjane became involved in Hartford County 4-H and showed cows with them throughout the Northeast. She was a member of the Basket Guild and the Quilting Guild in Simsbury and loved sharing her work. She leaves two sons, Henri Dennis Kunkel Ducharme and Eric Henri Kunkel Ducharme and his wife Elaine all of Granby; a brother, Chris Richter and his wife Elaine of Ada, OK; four grandchildren, Carolyn Grace, Isabella Jane, Oliver Henri, and Stella Jean Ducharme all of Granby; and five stepsons, Dennis Ducharme of Washington, Daniel Ducharme and his wife Donna of Ventura, CA, Lisette Clark of Tacoma, WA, Suzie Ducharme of Washington, and Denise Borowsky and her husband Dale of Las Vegas, NV. Her family will receive friends Tuesday, July 28, 5-8 p.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, 364 Salmon Brook St., Granby. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 11 a.m., at the Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home, Granby. Burial will follow in Granby Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Hartford County 4-H, 270 Farmington Ave., Suite 262, Farmington, CT 06032 or the Alzheimer's Association
, CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
