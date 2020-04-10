|
|
MaryLou A. (Salerni) Derynoski, 68, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at home after a short illness. She was the beloved wife of David J. Derynoski for 48 years. She was born on Oct. 18, 1951 in Hartford the daughter of the late Anthony and Vera (Frascatore) Salerni. MaryLou was a Paraprofessional for the Southington School System retiring after 31 years of service. After her retirement MaryLou volunteered at the Plantsville School to be around the children she enjoyed so much. She enjoyed vacationing in Newport, RI and playing cards with Jim, Pauline, Mary and Carl. In addition to her husband David she leaves her loving daughter Dawn Anastasio and husband Steven of Southington. Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jim Putnam, Mike and Cari Derynoski and Chris and Russ Flugrad, many nieces and nephews and her close and special friends Mary Niezgorski, Carlene Michaud and Franca Imme. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Darlene Derynoski, sister-in-law Charlene Putnam, mother and father in-law John and Shirley Derynoski. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private and a Memorial Mass will be held at a future time. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is honored in assisting with arrangements. Donations may be made in MaryLou's memory to Northern Bound Animal Rescue, 389 Hitchcock Rd. Southington, CT 06489 For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2020