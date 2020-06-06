Mary Lou Carlson, age 90, beloved wife of the late Thomas J Carlson, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8, 2020 at Sunrise of Blue Bell, Blue Bell PA. Born on January 14, 1930 in Hartford CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Lucy (Donaghy) Post, Mary Lou graduated from Torrington High School and worked briefly as a secretary for the Southern New England Telephone Co. There she met Tom, they were married in 1953, and moved to Farmington in 1959, where they raised a family and were long time residents. In 1973, Mary Lou returned to work at the UCONN Health Center, where she was the administrative assistant to the Dean of the School of Medicine until her retirement in 1992. She was an active member of the Farmington Valley Women's Club, the League of Women Voters, and the Swedish VASA Club of Hartford. Mary Lou was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was kind and patient, and always enjoyed life to its fullest. She was an avid knitter, gardener, and reader. Her and Tom traveled extensively, especially in their retirement years. Mary Lou is survived by her children David Carlson (wife Louise) of Columbia MD, and Lisa Hacking (late husband Leonard) of Oreland PA; 5 grandchildren, Brian (Rebecca) Carlson, Sarah (Dan) Liddick, Kevin (Emily) Carlson, Meredith (Carl) Hacking, John (Nikki) Hacking; 3 great-grandchildren, Henry Carlson, Owen Carlson, Brooks Carlson; by her younger sister Joan Grosshart of Cary NC; and multiple nieces and nephews. A private service and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary Lou's memory to either the UCONN Health Center, https://www.foundation.uconn.edu/give-now/uconn-health/ or the Alzheimer's Association, https://alz.org/
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.