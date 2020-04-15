|
Massilia B. Frutuoso, 94, of Wethersfield, beloved widow of Gabriel Frutuoso, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at UConn John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. She was born in Alvados, Portugal, daughter of the late Joaquim da Costa Branco and Maria Faustina, emigrated to the United States, and had lived in Hartford and Wethersfield for over 50 years. Massilia worked for many years for the Aetna Insurance Co. and was a communicant of Our Lady Of Fatima Church, Hartford. She loved the outdoors, she enjoyed her vegetable and flower garden, knitting and sewing and visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves her 2 sons; Joe M. Frutuoso and his wife Lina, of Old Lyme, and Tony G. Frutuoso and his wife Maria of Manchester. Her 3 grandchildren; Kimberly Aforismo and her husband Shane, Mark Frutuoso and his wife Kaleena, and Neil Frutuoso and his wife Nicole. Also her 6 great-grandchildren; Austin, Shane, Samantha, Hannah, Gabriel, and Christian. Massilia was also predeceased by a brother and 2 sisters. Due to present times, there will be no funeral mass and burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donation can be made to Our Lady of Fatima, Hartford CT. Seventh day mass will be held on Facebook Live from Our Lady of Fatima Church on Sunday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020