Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
For more information about
Massilia Frutuoso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Massilia Frutuoso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Massilia B. Frutuoso


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Massilia B. Frutuoso Obituary
Massilia B. Frutuoso, 94, of Wethersfield, beloved widow of Gabriel Frutuoso, passed away, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at UConn John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. She was born in Alvados, Portugal, daughter of the late Joaquim da Costa Branco and Maria Faustina, emigrated to the United States, and had lived in Hartford and Wethersfield for over 50 years. Massilia worked for many years for the Aetna Insurance Co. and was a communicant of Our Lady Of Fatima Church, Hartford. She loved the outdoors, she enjoyed her vegetable and flower garden, knitting and sewing and visits from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves her 2 sons; Joe M. Frutuoso and his wife Lina, of Old Lyme, and Tony G. Frutuoso and his wife Maria of Manchester. Her 3 grandchildren; Kimberly Aforismo and her husband Shane, Mark Frutuoso and his wife Kaleena, and Neil Frutuoso and his wife Nicole. Also her 6 great-grandchildren; Austin, Shane, Samantha, Hannah, Gabriel, and Christian. Massilia was also predeceased by a brother and 2 sisters. Due to present times, there will be no funeral mass and burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donation can be made to Our Lady of Fatima, Hartford CT. Seventh day mass will be held on Facebook Live from Our Lady of Fatima Church on Sunday, April 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Massilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -