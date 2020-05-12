Matey I. Mateev
1928 - 2020
On Thursday May 7, 2020, Matey I. Mateev, 91, was called peacefully to eternal life, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Bulgaria on July 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Ivan & Tsviata Mateev. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Jordanka in 1996. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughter Tsvetanka Damyanova of Newington and many friends. All services are private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net

Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
May 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
