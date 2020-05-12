On Thursday May 7, 2020, Matey I. Mateev, 91, was called peacefully to eternal life, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Bulgaria on July 11, 1928, he was the son of the late Ivan & Tsviata Mateev. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Jordanka in 1996. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his daughter Tsvetanka Damyanova of Newington and many friends. All services are private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with his family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.