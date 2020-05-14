Matt Joseph Alston, 84, of New Britain, CT passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at home. Matt was born on December 26, 1935 in Halifax, NC and was the son of the late Leslie, Sr and Nancy (Solomon) Alston. He decided to relocate to Connecticut in the early 60's, but always remained a true North Carolina Tar Heel at heart. Matt worked thirty-two years for the Frank E. Downes Construction Company, retiring in June of 1998. He became a baptized member of the Jehovah's Witness Organization in 1972, where he was promoted to a Ministerial Servant. Matt had a passion for gardening, bowling, and playing horseshoes. He loved taking his yearly vacation trips back home to North Carolina and then returning back for a good dinner at West End Pizza in Bristol CT. Matt will always be remembered for his hard work ethics, sense of humor, dedication to his family, friends and his faith. Matt will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Margaret S. (Ellis) Alston married for fifty-eight years of New Britain, CT, his three daughters Margaret M. Alston of New Britain, CT. Nancy L. Archer of Pemberton, NJ, Tammy E. Gainey and her husband William of New Britain, CT, his five sons Matt J. Alston Jr, and Edward L. Alston and Robert L. Alston all of New Britain, CT, Allen Alston of Windsor, CT and Thomas Ausby of Halifax, NC, his two brothers Arthur Alston of Philadelphia, PA, and Leslie Alston of New Britain, CT, his sister Lucille McWilliams of Roanoke Rapids, NC, his fifteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Matt was predeceased by his five sisters, Francis McCallop, Elma Hale, Verma Clay, Mary Scott and Martha Purnell. Homegoing Celebration for Matt will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 12 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. with the Rev. Richard McKeon, Pastor, presiding. Committal service and final resting place will be in Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service of comfort and compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home. To extend condolences to the Alston family or to share a memory of Matt, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Hartford Courant on May 14, 2020.