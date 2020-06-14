Matthew J. Kramer Sr. of East Hartford passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a few heroic years of battling diabetes and heart failure. Matt was born in Harford on July 8, 1968. Son of Terri Kramer and Bruce Kramer Sr. Matt is survived by mom Terri Kramer, father Bruce Sr. / wife Mary-Lou, son Matthew Jr. of West Hartford and daughter Amanda of Southington. Matt has two loving brothers Bruce Jr. (wife Carrie) and Christopher (Ton) Kramer (wife Dorothy) and two loving sisters Krystina Philbrick and Michelle Miclette. Matt leaves behind aunts, uncles, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and friends. Matt loved his man cave where he listened to music and worked on all of his antique bikes. There will be no calling hours. A Christian burial ceremony will be held at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery located at One Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT on Wednesday, June 17th at 10:00am.



