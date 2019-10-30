Home

St Patrick-St Anthony Church
285 Church St
Hartford, CT 06103
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Patrick & St. Anthony
285 Church St.
Hartford, CT
Matthew J. Miller, 56, beloved son of Marilyn (Lyn) Miller and the late Jos. Miller passed away Aug. 25, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. In addition to his mother, Matt is survived by his son Matthew P. Miller and his mother, Trupti Patel, siblings, Lisa Miskin, Stacie Byers and Sean Miller, several nieces, nephews including Lee, and his wife Christine Miller. Matt attended Hall and Conard H.S. later attending Univ. of Mo. in St. Louis. A special Mass of Remembrance will be celebrated for all the deceased of the past year including Matthew at St. Patrick & St. Anthony, 285 Church St. Hartford, CT on Nov. 1, 2019 6:30pm. After Mass you are invited to the Friary Garden of lights and a simple reception. Please consider a donation to the Salvation Army or www.FranciscanChallenge.org in Matt's name.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
