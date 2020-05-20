Matthew J. Waskiewicz
1970 - 2020
Matthew J. Waskiewicz, 50, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 16, 2020. Matthew was born on January 22, 1970 in Bristol, the son of Walter and Agnes (Sakowski) Waskiewicz. Matthew graduated St Paul catholic High School in 1988 and attended Sunny Cobleskill for landscape architecture. He owned and operated Shades of Green Landscaping later joining Richards Corporation for the last 20 years as part of their family. He did everything with a passion whether tractor pulling, cycling with Bikers Edge and ERRACE, riding for cancer, but mostly coaching kids for CCAP/ERRACE cycling team. It meant the world to him. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Lisa (Messier) Waskiewicz; his sister Katherine and her husband Edward Budzyn; his parents-in-law Bob and Carol Messier; his brother-in-law Robert and his wife Jodi Messier and their children Margaret, Robert and Andre and his godson David Chapman. Matt loved his family and that love was extended to all of his cherished friends. A memorial mass for Matthew will be planned for a later date at St. Gregory Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: ERRACE P.O. Box 260127, Hartford, CT 06126, or CCAP Breakawaybenefit@pledgeredge.com To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Matthew's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

