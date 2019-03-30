Home

Matthew Jedynak, 51, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home. He was the beloved husband of Donna (Czuprynski) Jedynak.He was born in Hartford on Feb. 7, 1968, the cherished son of Joseph A. Jr. and Theresa (Wilenski) Jedynak of Enfield. He was employed by Change Healthcare.In addition to his wife and parents Matt was a wonderful father to his son Luke Mateusz Jedynak. He also leaves his aunt and uncle; Nancy and David Dounouk of FL and mother-in-law Helen Czuprynski of New Britain as well as many cousins.Matt started performing comedy just after high school and created Funny Money Comedy Productions. He was active in The Crucible Project and cherished the men in his group. He was an avid star wars fan and passed it on to his son Luke who meant the world to him.Memorial calling hours will be held on Monday April 1, 2019 at Wellspring Church, 222 Lincoln St. Kensington from 4-6pm. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6 pm. Light refreshments to follow.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the In Memory of Matthew Jedynak for Luke Jedynak, ? Liberty Bank, 60 North Main Street, Southington, CT 06479For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 30, 2019
