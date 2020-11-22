Matthew Livingston Frey, 46, of Charles Town, WV, died Sunday November 8 at his home. Born August 27, 1974 in Baltimore MD, he was the son of Diana F. Zilahy of Glastonbury, CT and Peter L. Frey of Martinsburg, WV. In 1987 he moved from Baltimore with his family and step-family to Glastonbury CT. He graduated from Glastonbury High School in 1992, then went on to study art and illustration at Syracuse University. While living in Annapolis after graduation, he met the love of his life and married Virginia Melissa Metz on June 1, 2002. Since graduation, Matt has been employed by Wood Ronsaville Harlin, Inc, an illustration studio in Annapolis, MD. Through the studio he produced many book covers, illustrations for numerous magazines, stamps for the US Postal Service, and installations for several museums including the Air and Space Museum and the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC. In addition to his artistic endeavors, he was an accomplished falconer and was an active member of the West Virginia Falconers Club and the Potomac Falconers Association. Matthew was a devoted husband and father. Along with his family, he was an active member of the Lighthouse Bible Church in Winchester Virginia. He loved in abundance God, his wife, his children, his family, and all his many friends. In addition to his wife, Melissa, he is survived by his four children, Katelynn Metz-Murphy, Owen L. Frey, Nathanael E. Frey, and Oliver M Frey, all at home in Charles Town, WV; his mother, Diana Zilahy of Glastonbury, CT; his father Peter of Martinsburg, WV; a step-sister, Nancy Carter of South Windsor, CT; and a step-brother, Michael Zilahy of Glastonbury, CT. He was preceded in death by his beloved step-father Walter Zilahy



