Matthew Lee Alexander, 49, of East Granby, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 11, 1971 in Boonton, NJ, son of Andrew Peter and Carolyn (Touger) Alexander. He was a graduate of Clark University, Class of 1993, having received his Bachelor's Degree in Sociology. Matt was a Property Manager for Northland Investment Group for many years having been awarded the Manager of the Year in 2019. He was appreciated and loved by his coworkers for his sense of humor, quick wit and meticulous attention to detail. Matt took great pride in his work and enjoyed creating a friendly environment among residents and staff. Whether you knew him well or barely at all, Matt always left you smiling. Matt found great joy in hiking, biking, traveling and adventuring abroad with his life partner, Pam. He loved playing baseball, soccer and all types of sports with his two sons. Matt enjoyed trivia and geography and was always happy in the beautiful town of Stowe, VT. Matt leaves his two sons, Bryce and Chase Alexander of West Granby; his devoted life partner, Pamela Parker of East Granby, his brother, Douglas Alexander of Fort Myers, FL and the mother of his children, Jacqueline Alexander. For those wishing to honor Matt's memory, donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, 45 Ash Street, East Hartford, CT 06108 or to Phil's Friends, 1350 Lake Street, Roselle, IL 60172. A memorial service will be held privately at the family's discretion. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Matt's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.