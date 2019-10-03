Home

Matthew M. Ellis


1985 - 2019
Matthew M. Ellis Obituary
Matthew Michael (Gut) Ellis, 34, of Agawam, MA, beloved husband of Rebeccah (Ziemba) Ellis, entered into Eternal Peace on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hartford Hospital, where he courageously and generously donated his organs to save others' lives. He was born in Manchester, CT, on April 27, 1985, the son of Deborah Ann Ellis and the late Michael Peter Gut. Matthew was raised in Marlborough, CT, a town he appreciated for its country charm and where he was employed as a chef at Sadler's Ordinary Restaurant. He would often go fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding, and swimming, especially to ride the waves at the ocean on his boogie board. In the winter he would spend his free time snowboarding in Vermont. He was also a member of the Oxbow Water Ski Show Team, and was an avid car enthusiast who took great joy in driving his esteemed STI, Belle. In addition to his wife Rebeccah, Matthew is survived by his mother, Deborah Ann Ellis of Windsor Locks; his sister, Melissa Gut of John's Island, SC; his grandmother, Carol Ellis of Cottonwood, TN; his uncles, Robert Ellis and wife Tammy of Cross Plains, TN; Robert Gut and companion Lynn Boyan of Cromwell; David Gut and husband Roy Saucier of Newington; and several beloved cousins. A memorial service honoring Matthew's life will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Marlborough Congregational Church, 35 South Main Street, Marlborough, CT. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in honor of Matthew to your local animal shelter, or to aid his dear friend, Kevin Haggerty [https://www.gofundme.com/f/kevin-haggerty039s-support-equipment-needs].
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
