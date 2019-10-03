Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
View Map
Matthew P. DeBlock


1979 - 2019
Matthew P. DeBlock Obituary
Matthew lived most of his life in Windsor, CT having moved to Richmond, Va and then on to Sarasota, FL in November 2018 to be with his family. Matthew graduated from Windsor High School in 1997 and was a four year basketball player under Coach Smith. He graduated from UConn with a Business Degree. When he moved to Richmond, Virginia he became a Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker where he brought many joys to families moving into new homes. Matthew was a very kind, caring, and loving young man to all he met (especially his crew) and an exceptional son to his mother. He is survived by his mother Kathleen DeBlock of Sarasota, Fl, his brother Stephen Michael DeBlock and his wife Denise and adorable Niece, Addison. Also he is survived by his four beloved Aunts, Marguerite Denver of Winsted, CT, Barbara/Denis Bilodeau of Sarasota, Florida, Mary Ann/Stephen Velluto of Virginia and Liz/David Duckrow of CT. He is also survived by many cherished cousins. He leaves his stepmother, Doreen DeBlock of Virginia and his stepbrothers, Gary and Peter Mason also of Virginia. Matthew was predeceased by his loving and beloved father, Peter Leonard DeBlock. A visitation with family and friends is at 9 a.m. and a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7 at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral home, 170 Honore Avenue, Sarasota Florida. For more information, you may visit www.PalmsMemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 3, 2019
