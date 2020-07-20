1/1
Matthew P. Rigazio
1981 - 2020
Matthew P. Rigazio, 38, of New York City, beloved son, brother, brother-in-law… son of Peter Rigazio and Linda Arseneault Rigazio of Bristol passed away on July 6th 2020 at his home in New York City after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Bristol on July 15th 1981, Matt was raised in Plymouth. He attended Terryville High School and then went on to Harvard University in Cambridge Ma. He graduated with degrees in astrophysics and astronomy. Matt served as president of Harvard Model Congress for two terms. After graduation he worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and then Parthenon Capitol Partners in Boston. He then attended The Wharton School of Business at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to earn an MBA in finance. Upon graduation he worked as a financial analyst at Archer Capital in NYC. Before his illness he was a principal partner at Centerline Capital Management in NYC. Besides his parents, Matt leaves behind his loving sister and best friend Kristen Rigazio, her wife Kymberlie Adams Rigazio and his girlfriend Courtney Leverette all of New York City, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt was a world traveler. He enjoyed snowboarding in Alberta, British Columbia, Lake Tahoe in California and Breckenridge Colorado. His favorite sport was racing his Porsche with his father at Lime Rock Race Park in Lakeville CT and Monticello Motor Club in Monticello N.Y. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and family. A private funeral service will be held at the Funk Funeral Home in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, in memoriam in Matt's honor. Additionally, donations can be made on the givewell.org site, through the Against Malaria Foundation, which Matt was passionate about as donations to the foundation provide long-lasting insecticide treated mosquito nets (for protection against malaria) in developing countries. Please visit Matt's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 20, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
