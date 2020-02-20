Home

Services
Weinstein Mortuary, Inc.
640 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
860-233-2675
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
Congregation Kol Haverim
1079 Hebron Ave.
Glastonbury, CT
Matthew Perlstein Obituary
Matthew Perlstein, 74, of South Glastonbury died Wednesday February 19, 2020. Born in Hartford the son of the late Abraham and Sarah (Cohen) Perlstein. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of Congregation Kol Haverim and a partner in the law firm of Feldman, Perlstein & Greene. He is survived by his wife Marla (Nedelman) Perlstein, a brother Joel Perlstein of San Francisco, CA, an honorary daughter Reagan Stone and two honorary grandchildren Lucille and William Sellerberg. Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Congregation Kol Haverim 1079 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury with burial in Kol Haverim Cemetery, Jordan Ln Ext. Wethersfield. A memorial period will be observed at his home through Sunday. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For further information, directions, or to sign the guestbook for Matthew Perlstein, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2020
