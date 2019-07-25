Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Matthew S. Miskin, 29, of Windsor, passed on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Hartford to Marty Miskin and Angela Mangino. "Jesus," as he was called due to his long hair, loved to play cards, fishing, play basketball, movies and making and eating pizza. He graduated from Windsor High School. He enjoyed being with his family and he was quite the jokester. He leaves loving and precious memories with his wife, Andrea, and his children, Shane, Luis, and Jayla; two sisters, Melinda Miskin and Kori Desrosiers; his amazing grandmother, Patricia, with whom he shared a special bond, and grandfather Anthony Mangino; one niece, Kaya; and a host of other relatives and friends. Matthew really enjoyed being with his family. The family will receive friends and celebrate his life at a memorial service on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 25, 2019
