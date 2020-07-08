1/2
Matthew W. Mierez
Matthew W. Mierez, 32, died tragically and untimely on June 28th 2020. He leaves behind a beautiful wife Marie and a son Kaden, as well as two stepsons, Joel and Alex; his father Winston and stepmother Kim; and two sisters Louanne and Jennifer. Matt was predeceased by his mother Dawn and sister Chrislynn. Matt has copious amounts of family and friends that will miss him terribly. Matt was loved by many and known for his Smile and Charisma. Matt worked for Fallon Moving and Storage, where he created a lot of great memories. Services will be held on Friday, July 10th, at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd South Windsor, CT. Viewing will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service. Repast will be held at 305 Deerfield Rd. in Windsor thereafter. Hope to see you all. Rest in Peace, baby boy. We love and miss you.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
03:00 - 04:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
JUL
10
Memorial service
04:00 PM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
