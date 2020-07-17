Matthew Zachary Zomick ,born March 27,1978, cherished son of Stephanie and David Zomick, died peacefully in his sleep July 13.He is also survived by his loving brother Jason,sister-law-law Bonnie,nieceTahlia and nephew Adrian,whom Matthew absolutely adored. Matt was an energetic, fun-loving,kind,gentle soul, so good to so many; volunteering with seniors, the disabled, and Jewish youth, among others . An adventurous spirit and travel enthusiast,he wandered the globe, skiing,scuba and sky diving ,absorbing foreign flavors & cultures,making lifelong friends wherever he went .All who knew him loved him.Matt faced many difficult challenges but lived his life to its fullest . Donations in his memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI PO Box 49104 Baltimore MD 21297



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store