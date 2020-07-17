1/
Matthew Z. Zomick
1978 - 2020
Matthew Zachary Zomick ,born March 27,1978, cherished son of Stephanie and David Zomick, died peacefully in his sleep July 13.He is also survived by his loving brother Jason,sister-law-law Bonnie,nieceTahlia and nephew Adrian,whom Matthew absolutely adored. Matt was an energetic, fun-loving,kind,gentle soul, so good to so many; volunteering with seniors, the disabled, and Jewish youth, among others . An adventurous spirit and travel enthusiast,he wandered the globe, skiing,scuba and sky diving ,absorbing foreign flavors & cultures,making lifelong friends wherever he went .All who knew him loved him.Matt faced many difficult challenges but lived his life to its fullest . Donations in his memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI PO Box 49104 Baltimore MD 21297

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 16, 2020
Rest easy Matty Z. Thoughts and prayers to the Zomick family.
matthew krenicky
Friend
