Matthew Zachary Zomick ,born March 27,1978, cherished son of Stephanie and David Zomick, died peacefully in his sleep July 13.He is also survived by his loving brother Jason,sister-law-law Bonnie,nieceTahlia and nephew Adrian,whom Matthew absolutely adored. Matt was an energetic, fun-loving,kind,gentle soul, so good to so many; volunteering with seniors, the disabled, and Jewish youth, among others . An adventurous spirit and travel enthusiast,he wandered the globe, skiing,scuba and sky diving ,absorbing foreign flavors & cultures,making lifelong friends wherever he went .All who knew him loved him.Matt faced many difficult challenges but lived his life to its fullest . Donations in his memory may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness NAMI PO Box 49104 Baltimore MD 21297
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 17, 2020.