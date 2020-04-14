Home

Plantsville Funeral Home
975 South Main Street
Plantsville, CT 06479
(860) 621-4656
Maura Griffin


1937 - 2020
Maura Griffin Obituary
Maura Griffin, age 82, of Wallingford, CT, died early on Saturday, April 11, peacefully after a brief illness. Maura was a lifelong Connecticut resident and was born December 4, 1937, the daughter of the late Margaret (Crowe) Griffin and the late George Griffin. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Thomas J. Wojtusik and Susan Sechrist of Vancouver, BC, Canada; her son Timothy Wojtusik of Redmond, OR; her daughter and son-in-law, Kara Ann (Wojtusik) Glasgold and Mark Glasgold of Princeton, NJ; her three grandchildren Logan White of Redmond, OR, Jonah Glasgold of Princeton, NJ, and Kenan Glasgold of Princeton, NJ; her siblings Robert P. Griffin (wife Judy) of Carbondale, IL; Jane M. Griffin of East Meadow, NY; Gerald J. Griffin (wife Linda) of Wallingford, CT; Patricia Griffin of Meriden, CT; Paul T. Griffin (wife Jacqueline) of Bedford, NH; Francis Griffin (wife Donna) of Hobe Sound, FL; and Kathleen Griffin of Southington, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Paul Wojtusik of Bristol, CT, and by her brother George P. Griffin of Southington, CT. Maura raised her four children while also working in a number of professional roles over several decades, in information technology and manufacturing customer service, in real estate sales, and as a retail small business owner. Maura was wry and witty, and a generous friend to many. Her curiosity and whimsy influenced all who had the honor of knowing her. No services are to be held at this time. A celebration of Maura's life will be scheduled for later this year. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020
