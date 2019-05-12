Resources More Obituaries for Maureen Crandall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maureen Crandall

Obituary Condolences Flowers Maureen Sullivan Crandall (Age 77) of Washington, DC, passed away on April 28, 2019 at her Lexington, VA residence. She is survived by her two brothers, Antony Sullivan of Minneapolis, MN and William Sullivan of San Antonio, TX, her two children, Margaret Crandall of San Francisco, CA and James Crandall (Monika) of Washington, DC, and three grandchildren: Timothy, Jacob, and Irene. She was married to Robert Warren Crandall from 1966 until their divorce in 2010. She retired from federal service in 2014.Born in New Haven, Connecticut, on June 30, 1941, she was the daughter of Francis Joseph and Hazel Thrall Sullivan. She grew up in Windsor, Connecticut, and graduated from the Loomis Chaffee School there. She was a Cum Laude graduate of Smith College, and also of Northwestern University, where she earned a PhD in economics. Her career in economics included teaching at Lake Forest College in Illinois and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts, and also as a member of the faculty at MIT's Sloan School and Energy Laboratory. Thereafter in Washington, she worked for Foster Associates, Inc., the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Energy, and the National Defense University (NDU), where she taught economics and other courses to military and civilian students. She was an adjunct professor of energy and security at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. She published numerous papers and book reviews on energy economics and policy, and authored the book, "Energy, Economics & Politics in the Caspian Region: Dreams and Realities," published by Praeger Security International in 2006. She served as President of the National Capital Area Chapter of the U.S. Association for Energy Economics in 2006-2007, and also in various capacities on the national council of the USAEE, which gave her its Senior Fellow Award in 2009. She won faculty research awards at NDU in both 2008 and 2009. In 1991 CIA awarded her the National Intelligence Medal of Achievement for her work on energy topics in the first Gulf War. She was known for her excellent command of her subjects, enthusiasm, and extraordinary teaching capabilities.A memorial reception will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor, CT. Interment will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Palisado Cemetery, Windsor CT. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries