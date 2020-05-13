Maureen Ellen (Jerome) Downs passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Manchester Memorial Hospital where she had been a nurse for 10 years earlier in her career. She was born on March 30, 1937 in Central Falls, RI to John and Mary Jerome. Maureen graduated from ST. Mary's Bayview High School, followed by St. Joseph School of Nursing in Providence, RI. She was employed at both Manchester Manor and the Meadows specializing in geriatrics until she retired to Florida. She met her husband, Joseph Downs, at a mixer in high school. They were wed after he returned from the service. They made their home in Manchester, Ct. It was her great joy to raise her two sons, Joseph and Michael. In 1987, Maureen and Joe Downs retired to Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Maureen was an avid golfer playing in many women's leagues in both Connecticut and Florida. She returned to Manchester in 2011. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and son, Michael and daughter-in-laws, Laurie Downs and Marcia Downs. She leaves son, Joseph Downs and her granddaughter, Michelle Merrill of Willington, CT. A graveside service is planned at a future date. Maureen and Joseph Downs will be buried in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.