Maureen Gallagher

Maureen (O'Connell) Gallagher, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, just 2 days before her 99th birthday, at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Joseph Michael Gallagher, whom she married on Feb. 20, 1943. Born in London, England, daughter of the late Thomas P. and Lillian Elizabeth (Frith) O'Connell, she emigrated to America at the age of 6 months. Maureen was a graduate of Hartford High School. She helped support the World War II effort as a parts inspector at Pratt and Whitney. Historically, she will always be her own family's "Rosie the Riveter." She totally dedicated many years to raise her 6 children. She later worked at Valco Machine Company in Bloomfield and at the U.S. Post Office. Maureen was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Bloomfield and Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. She was a devoted mother and will be greatly missed by her children, Kathleen Eberhardt, wife of the late Don Eberhardt; Tom and his wife, Darline; Bob and his wife, Anne; Rick and his wife, Joyce; Sheila Kimball and her husband, Jim; and Steven and his wife, Sue. She will also be missed by six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.She is survived by her sister, Teresa Benoit; and her brother, Edward Frith. She was predeceased by her sisters, Eileen and Veronica; and her brothers, Michael and Patrick. Maureen was an ardent solver of crossword puzzles and cryptograms, a big fan of sitcoms, and was beloved by all for her "corny" sense of humor and delicious home-made pies. The family thanks all the workers at Salmon Brook Center for the very kind care they gave to Maureen over the past several years. Due to COVID-19, her service will be immediate family only. Maureen will be laid to rest next to her beloved Joe. Maureen's family invites her family and friends to attend the service remotely by going to her obituary on www.carmonfuneralhome.com