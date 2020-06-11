Maureen Ann Kolpak, 82, daughter of the late John J. and Hariett Sullivan passed away peacefully at her home in Boynton Beach, FL on March 16, 2020. Maureen grew up and lived in Meriden, CT and was married to the late Ronald F. Kolpak for many years with whom she made her home in Newington, CT. It is hard to imagine a world without Maureen. She loved her family and friends, especially her new great granddaughter. She enjoyed many a juicy rare steak with her family seated around her and made it her mission to save the poor chickens from being eaten. You could always spot Maureen coming with her red hair and her fancy car. She would always rib you, trying to get a reaction. You could spot her home by the perfectly timed wreath, appropriate for the current holiday or season. No matter her physical struggles, Maureen did not let it slow her down as she went to plays and dinners, family functions and travels. She worked tirelessly at her physical therapy to keep going, Maureen was a beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her family is grateful for the peaceful manner in which she passed. After saying goodnight to her grandson, she closed her eyes and went to sleep where she now rests in peace. She is already missed by those who survive her including her sister Brenda Sullivan of Simsbury Connecticut, Her daughter Alicia Bersch and Husband David Bersch, Grandson Shaun Bersch and his wife Marietha, Grandson Eric Bersch and Great Granddaughter Henrietta Bersch all of Boynton Beach, Florida. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald F. Kolpak. Never one to make things easy, her funeral arrangements in New Britain, Connecticut were complicated by the Coronavirus. We are finally able to say farewell to Maureen properly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday (June 15, 2020) 10 AM at Holy Cross Church, Farmington Avenue, New Britain. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to The New Britain Salvation Army, 78 Franklin Square, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 11, 2020.