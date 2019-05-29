Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Leary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen "Moe" Leary

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maureen "Moe" Leary Obituary
Maureen A. "Moe" Leary, 68, of Middletown, beloved wife of Patrick Leary, passed Friday, May 24, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. She was born in Middletown, daughter of George and Grace (Kearns) Cole. Moe retired as a RN with Connecticut Valley Hospital. She was a member of the K Club, Eagles, Moose, Falcons, and the VFW Auxiliary. Besides her husband Patrick, Moe is survived by her son, Richard Durbin, of Middletown. She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Soldiers', Sailor's, and Marine's Fund, 864 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now