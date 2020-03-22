|
Maureen (Curtin) Molloy of Newington, formerly of Wethersfield, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Middletown, CT on December 19, 1930, she was the daughter of the late William and Sarah (McIntyre) Curtin. Maureen graduated from Middletown High School and went to work at the Southern New England Telephone Company, where she met the love of her life, Bob Molloy. They were married for 51 years until Bob's passing in December of 2007. They settled in Wethersfield in 1962 where they raised their three children. Maureen was a wonderful mother and grandmother who always enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her eight grandchildren, and lunches with her friends. She is survived by her children, Colleen (Molloy) Wojnarowicz and her husband Mark of Venice, FL, Robert Molloy Jr. and his wife Sharon (Keaveny) of Newington, and Brendan Molloy and his wife Gisele (Drisdelle) of Lutz, FL and her grandchildren, Cara Wraight and her husband Matthew, Mark Wojnarowicz Jr., Brendan Molloy and his wife Julie, Michael Wojnarowicz, Bryant Molloy, Cameron Molloy, Connor Molloy, and Aaron Molloy. Maureen is also survived by her brothers and sister in laws, David and Connie Molloy, Timothy and Sue Molloy, Michael Molloy, and Lorraine Molloy. Maureen was predeceased by her brother, William Curtin, her sister, Sally Curtin, her brother in, Brendan Molloy, and her sister in law, Patricia Molloy. The family would like to thank the staff at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center for their care and compassion during Maureen's illness. Funeral services will be held at a future date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For further information, or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2020