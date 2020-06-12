Maureen Myers
Maureen Myers, 59, of Hartford, passed away Friday June 5, 2020. Born in St. Lucia, daughter of the late Joseph Edwin and Veronica Myers, she was raised in St. Lucia and came to Hartford in 2001. She had been employed by Walmart in Hartford for many years. She was a communicant of St. Patrick St. Anthony Church, Hartford and enjoyed most spending time with her family and grandchildren. She leaves her children Elsa Santiago and her husband Gilberto Enrique of West Hartford, Lynch Myers and his wife Sydney of Port St. Lucie, FL, Kerde Myers of Hartford, Shania Kerdia Myers of Hartford; grandchildren Jerveil, Liam, Trent, Jacob, Miracle, and Miah; siblings Cyril, Rachel, Stephen, Maurina, Rose, Germaine, Peter, Cuthbert, and Randy Myers; and like daughters Reginale Delone and Nedia Suslov and her husband Vladimir and their children Hayden and Julian. Also her niece Latoya Myers, a nephew Oglive Myers, two of her closest friends Ellian Sherry Simon and Christina Abraham. Besides her parents she was predeceased by a sister Veronica Myers. Her family will receive friends Friday June 19, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at St Patrick- St Anthony Church 285 Church Street, Hartford. The following link can be used to view her service http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24113265 Please wear masks and observe social distancing for all services. Burial will follow in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions, condolences, or to view the service online please go to carmonfuneralhome.com and click to her obituary and scroll to the icon link to see her service.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St Patrick- St Anthony Church
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Patrick- St Anthony Church (livestream at http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/24113265)
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
June 12, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
