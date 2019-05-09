Maureen F. (O'Keefe) Sacharko, 87, of New Britain, died Wednesday (May 8, 2019) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (McGraw) O'Keefe, she was a lifelong resident. Maureen started her career in the offices of New Britain Mayor Paul Manafort and Congressman Thomas Meskill. She was also in the governor's Office with both Thomas Meskill and John Rowland. She was president of the Shuttle Meadow Garden Club, President of the Young Republicans, President of the Ladies Guild of St. Francis of Assisi and very active with the choir of St. Francis of Assisi. Through her love of antiques, she operated the Bee Hive Antiques Company.Mrs. Sacharko is survived by her husband Ladislaus "Ted" Sacharko, Sr.; daughter Leslie and her husband, Scott Suydam of Farmington, her sons Michael and his wife, Deborah Sacharko of West Hartford and Ladislaus Sacharko, Jr. of Chaplin, CT; Five grandchildren Theresa Rheault and husband Scott, Erin Dolch and her husband Scott, Michael Sacharko Wilkison and his husband Craig, and Hannah Morales and her husband Joshua, and Jan Michael Sacharko and Rene Aldrich; five great grandchildren Riley Rheault, Mason, Teagan and Harper Dolch, and Audrey Aldrich-Sacharko; a brother Joseph and his wife Patricia O'Keefe of Missouri, a sister Claire Brennan of Oakdale and several nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by two sisters, Marguerite Nielson and Florence O'Keefe.Funeral services will be held Saturday (May 11, 2019) 8:30 A.M. from the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 A.M. at St. Francis of Assisi Church 1755 Stanley St. New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . To send a condolence please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 9, 2019