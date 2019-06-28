Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
(860) 673-8610
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church
145 Main Street
Unionville, CT
Maureen Zagami


1943 - 2019
Maureen Zagami Obituary
Maureen Margaret (Twist) Zagami, 75, truest love and devoted wife of Matthew A. Zagami, of Farmington, entered eternal life on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born on December 31, 1943 in Camp White, Oregon, she was the beloved daughter of the late Paul Francis and Hazel (Schoetz) Twist, raised in Eden, NY and lived in Lake Grove, Long Island for more than 40 years. Maureen received her Pharmacy Degree from St. John's University and went on to take night classes for her MA in Health Administration from CW Post College while raising three daughters. She was a pharmacist on Long Island for many years then served as a Health Care Administrator at SUNY Stonybrook until retiring and moving to Farmington to be closer to family in 2013. During her life, Maureen was many things to many people: student, water skier, field hockey player, camper, traveler, swim mom, volunteer, reader, baker, organizer, pool-party planner, hostess, gardener, church-goer, thoughtful neighbor and friend, loving wife, mom, sister, daughter, niece, aunt, and cousin, but nothing was more special to her than her role as "Gram," spending time with her family and grandchildren and enjoying their sports, plays, concerts, and achievements, and then sharing their stories and pictures. She imparted wisdom, created a legacy, loved passionately, fought hard, and died peacefully-on her own terms. She was a rock and will forever be respected and adored. Besides her loving husband Matthew of 53 years; her spirit is carried on by three devoted daughters, Dr. Michelle Zagami Seeley and her husband Dr. Brook Seeley of Avon, Nancy Zagami Hunt and her husband Donald Hunt of West Hartford, and Patricia Zagami Oberdiek and her husband John Oberdiek of Merion Station, PA; 11 grandchildren who worshipped her, Connor, Liam, Kellen, and Finn Seeley, Devon, Bridget, Tristan, and Kieran Hunt, and Sophie, Lucas, and Greta Oberdiek; a caring brother Joseph Twist of Baltimore, MD; her unconditional best friends of many decades Mary Jane Nolan and Michael Nolan, her friends at Edgewood Estates, and many wonderful in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and family too numerous to list but not forgotten. She was predeceased by her warmhearted brother Dr. Paul F. Twist, Jr. Her family will receive friends, Sunday, June 31, 2019, from 3-5 PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, 10 AM at Saint Mary Star of the Sea Church, 145 Main Street, Unionville. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Helen & Harry Gray Cancer Center, 85 Retreat Ave # 2, Hartford, CT 06106. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 28, 2019
