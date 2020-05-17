Rev. Maurice F. "M.S." Linehan
1925 - 2020
Father Maurice F. Linehan, M.S., 94, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, of 85 New Park Avenue, Hartford, CT, died May 14, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born December 21, 1925 in Watertown, Massachusetts, son of the late John and Ellen (O'Callaghan) Linehan. He attended grammar school in Watertown and high school in Island Creek, MA prior to continuing on to La Salette Seminary in Hartford, CT. Father Linehan entered the Novitiate of the Missionaries of La Salette on July 1, 1944 and made his first profession on July 2, 1945, both in Bloomfield, CT. Father professed his Perpetual Vows on July 2, 1949 at the La Salette Seminary in Ipswich, MA. He was ordained on May 1, 1952 at St. Peter Church in Lowell, MA by Bishop T.F. Markham. Father taught at the La Salette Seminary in Hartford and was also the editor of "Our Lady's Missionary". From there, he became the editor of "Missionary" in Ipswich, MA. Throughout his ministry, he was assigned to parishes in Houston, TX; Jasper, TX; Loreauville, LA; Vinton, LA; Sulphur, LA; and as Pastor at St. Patrick Parish in Lufkin, TX. Father Linehan was also a Chaplain at the Louisiana Correctional and Industrial School in DeQuincy. In 1971, he was elected as a Provincial Assistant and then in 1973 Provincial Superior of Mary Queen Province, serving two terms. In addition to all of his assignments, Father Linehan was very active on many La Salette committees and commissions. From 2009 to 2019, Father continued to assist with his ministry at Mary Queen Parish in Friendswood, Texas until he retired to Hartford House in CT. Father was known as a gentle, deeply spiritual soul who loved being with and ministering to people. He especially loved ministering to the Hispanic immigrants in Texas who taught him how to "stop and smell the flowers along the way". It was this love of God and neighbor that kept him ministering well into his 90's. In addition to his La Salette community, Father Linehan is survived by his loving and devoted sister, Sister Eileen Linehan, O.P., of Watertown, MA, as well as nieces and nephews of the Linehan, Stinehart and Schiavone families who have shown extraordinary and loving devotion and care for Father Maurice. He was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Stinehart also of Watertown. A private burial will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
Rest in Peace ,Father you were a guiding light in my youth and your eulogy at Dad's funeral still resonates with me.
Tom Caradonio
Friend
May 17, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
